India disqualifies Pakistani medical degrees for FMGE, jobs

The Indian government announced that Indian nationals or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who pursue medical education in Pakistan will not be eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or seek employment in India based on those qualifications. This move applies to anyone who enrolls in medical courses in Pakistan, such as MBBS or BDS, unless they meet specific exceptions outlined by the government.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, clarified in a written Lok Sabha reply that individuals who had joined Pakistani institutions before December 2018, or those who obtained security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) afterward, are exempt from this rule. These candidates may still be eligible for FMGE or employment in India based on their medical degrees.

Additionally, migrants and their children who have received Indian citizenship and have completed medical or higher education in Pakistan can also be considered for FMGE or jobs in India, provided they obtain the necessary security clearance from the MHA. The guidelines were initially stated in a National Medical Commission public notice dated April 28, 2022.