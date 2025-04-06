Centre Holds Peace Talks with Meitei, Kuki Civil Society Leaders

In a major development aimed at restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, the Centre successfully brought together civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities for joint peace talks on Saturday—the first such meeting since ethnic conflict began in May 2023. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including interlocutor AK Mishra, also participated in the talks, marking a shift from previous efforts where meetings were held separately with each group.

The meeting saw the participation of a six-member Meitei delegation, including representatives from AMUCO and FOCS, and a nine-member Kuki delegation. The discussions focused on rebuilding trust, improving cooperation, and creating a roadmap for restoring normalcy in Manipur. Key issues discussed included maintaining law and order and encouraging reconciliation between the two communities, who have been at odds for nearly two years.

This effort follows Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament that the MHA has been engaging both communities separately and would soon hold a joint meeting, which has now materialized. The talks come amid President’s Rule in Manipur, imposed on February 13 after CM N Biren Singh’s resignation. Since the outbreak of violence on May 3, more than 250 lives have been lost.