World Boxing Cup 2025: India’s Hitesh Gulia bags gold

Iguaçu: In Boxing, India’s Hitesh Gulia bagged the gold medal in Men’s 70 kg at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. Hitesh Gulia became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. The Indian pugilist defeated Odel Kamara of England in the final.

Meanwhile, another Indian Boxer Abhinash Jamwal clinched the silver medal at the men’s 65 kg category. Abhinash lost to Yuri Reis of the host country, 0-5 in the final. Four Indian boxers, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg), bagged bronze medals after going down in the semi-finals. Like in Olympic boxing, both losing semi-finalists received bronze medals at the Brazil meet.

Over 130 boxers, including Olympians from 19 different countries, participated in the first World Boxing Cup of the year. Competitions were being held for both men and women but India only had representation in the 10 men’s weight categories. The Brazil meet is one of the three World Boxing Cups scheduled for this year. Kazakhstan and India will host the other two in June-July and November, respectively. Ranking points will be on offer at each meet with the top-ranked boxers qualifying for the season-ending World Boxing Cup Finals.

World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025: Indian medal winners

Hitesh Gulia (men’s 70kg) – gold medal

Abhinash Jamwal (men’s 65kg) – silver medal

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men’s 50kg) – bronze medal

Manish Rathore (men’s 55kg) – bronze medal

Sachin (men’s 60kg) – bronze medal

Vishal (men’s 90kg) – bronze medal