Diet plays a crucial role in the health of new mothers, as their bodies undergo significant physical, emotional, and hormonal changes post-childbirth. A nourishing diet supports recovery from delivery, helps in maintaining energy levels, boosts immunity, promotes emotional well-being, and enhances milk production for breastfeeding mothers. Proper nutrition also reduces the risk of postpartum depression and fatigue, helping the mother feel more balanced and resilient.

9 Foods new mothers must eat for better health

1. Oats

Oats are rich in iron, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Iron helps prevent postpartum anaemia, while fibre eases constipation, a common issue after delivery. They are also believed to support milk supply in lactating mothers due to their content of saponins and beta-glucans.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of high-quality protein, essential fats, and choline which is a nutrient crucial for brain health, which is important for both the mother and the breastfeeding baby. The protein in eggs helps repair tissues, while the fat provides long-lasting energy and supports hormonal balance.

3. Spinach

Spinach is loaded with folate, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Iron combats post-birth fatigue and helps in replenishing blood loss. The calcium supports bone health, and the antioxidants in spinach support the immune system and healing processes.

4. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, salmon supports brain function and mood regulation. It is also an excellent source of protein and vitamin D, both of which help in postpartum recovery and in preventing baby blues.

5. Lentils and legumes

These are great plant-based sources of protein and iron. They are also high in fibre, helping with digestion, and folate, which is important for cell repair and energy. Lentils are versatile and easy to digest, making them great for mothers adjusting to postnatal appetite changes.

6. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics. It aids in repairing tissues, strengthening bones, and supporting gut health. The probiotics also help prevent infections and enhance immunity, which is particularly important when taking care of a newborn.

7. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are nutrient-dense and packed with healthy fats, protein, magnesium, and omega-3s. These nutrients promote heart health, brain function, and milk production while helping regulate stress levels and hormonal fluctuations.

8. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in complex carbs and beta-carotene (vitamin A), which is essential for vision, immune health, and cell regeneration. They are also a good source of potassium, which helps regulate fluid balance and muscle contractions, aiding postpartum recovery.

9. Brown rice or quinoa

Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa provide sustained energy and are rich in B vitamins, fibre, and iron. These nutrients are essential for stabilising mood, preventing fatigue, and aiding in the gradual weight loss that follows childbirth without compromising milk supply.