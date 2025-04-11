Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian Rupee opened stronger against US dollar on Friday. As per forex traders, the Indian currency was supported by a sharp decline in the dollar index and oil prices, amid rising US-China trade tensions.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 86.22 against the US dollar, up 46 paise from the previous close, before rising further to 86.17. The rupee had closed at 86.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Equity, forex, commodity markets were closed on Thursday on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.81 per cent lower at 100.04. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 4,358.02 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.