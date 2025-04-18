Varun Grover releases standup video with disclaimer after Kamra controversy

Varun Grover’s latest stand-up performance as part of his ‘Nothing Makes Sense’ tour tackled various topics, including the difficulties faced by comedians who get arrested for their jokes and the state of governance. To address the ongoing outrage culture surrounding comedy, Grover added a sarcastic disclaimer at the start of his show, taking a dig at the recent Kunal Kamra controversy. His disclaimer humorously stated, “These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hai. Mera bhi nahi hai. Humare time ki hai. If offended, break the clock,” implying that the current climate of outrage is a reflection of the times.

Grover also referenced the arrest of comedian Munawar Faruqui in January 2021, highlighting the unsafe environment for comedians. He remarked that a comedian’s life isn’t secure and shared the story of Faruqui’s arrest for a joke, followed by three months in jail and a 100-day stint on Kangana Ranaut’s show after his release. Grover’s comments underscored the challenges and harsh realities comedians face in today’s socio-political climate.

The controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra intensified when he made remarks targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up show. Kamra’s parody song, set to the tune of ‘Bholi Si Surat,’ referred to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor) for his rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The video went viral, sparking protests from Shiv Sena members who vandalized the venue. Kamra responded defiantly, refusing to apologize and equating the situation to an absurd overreaction. An FIR was filed against him, and several party workers were arrested and later granted bail.