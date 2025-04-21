JD Vance’s India Visit Aims to Strengthen Defence, Trade, Strategic Ties: MEA

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children, arrived in India on April 21 for his first official visit, which will continue until April 24. The family, along with an American delegation, was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Palam Airport. The visit includes stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, and is aimed at deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Upon arrival, Vance was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour and welcomed with hoardings near the airport. The family is also expected to visit the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

Vance is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi at 6:30 pm on April 21. Their discussions will likely focus on enhancing cooperation in economic, defence, and trade sectors. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the visit is crucial for advancing all aspects of the bilateral relationship, and key topics, including a potential trade agreement and tariffs, are expected to be discussed. Jaiswal noted the strength of the India-US strategic partnership and expressed optimism about the outcomes of the visit.

Following the engagements in Delhi, Vance and his family will visit Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23 before departing India on the morning of April 24. This trip follows the Vice President’s earlier three-day visit to Italy, where he met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican officials, including Pope Francis. The ongoing diplomatic tour reflects the Biden administration’s intent to strengthen ties with key global partners through high-level visits and bilateral engagements.