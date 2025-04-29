Etihad Airways to launch new Airbus A321LR to these destinations

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced the launch of the new Airbus A321LR. The first A321LR will enter service on August 1, 2025, with 10 aircraft joining the fleet this year.

The aircraft will fly from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to destinations including Algiers, Athens, Bangkok, Chennai, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Kolkata, Krabi, Medan, Milan, Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Riyadh, Tunis, and Zurich.

Over the next few years, Etihad plans to receive 10 new aircraft annually in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Etihad also introduced an all-new First Suite which includes a private, enclosed space with a sliding door, lie-flat bed, elevated dining, and bespoke design touches. The new Business cabin features widebody-style seats, all forward-facing, with direct aisle access. Each seat includes a 17.3-inch 4K screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging, and ample personal storage, ensuring a seamless, connected journey.