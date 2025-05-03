Delhi logs 2nd highest 24-hour rainfall since 1901

Delhi recorded 78 mm of rainfall within 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, marking the second-highest May rainfall since 1901, surpassed only by 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021. The heaviest rain was recorded at Lodhi Road (78 mm), closely followed by Safdarjung Airport (77 mm), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD attributed the intense rainfall to moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, combined with favorable synoptic conditions in the atmosphere.

The unseasonal downpour caused an immediate drop in temperatures by 7 to 10 degrees Celsius and triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls across Delhi. Key areas like Minto Road, the airport, and Gurgaon were severely affected. The disruption prompted political blame games, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticizing the BJP-led Delhi administration for failing to maintain proper drainage infrastructure, accusing Minister Parvesh Verma of inaction and superficial inspections.

In response, Minister Verma inspected waterlogged areas from early morning and shared a video update of ongoing relief efforts. He noted that four water pumps near Minto Bridge were operational and requested pipe repairs to alleviate the flooding. He added that multiple civic bodies, including the PWD, MCD, and DJB, are actively working on drain cleaning as part of ongoing monsoon preparations.