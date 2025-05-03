India halts all postal services to Pakistan

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India has suspended all postal exchanges with Pakistan, including mail and parcels transported via air and surface routes. The Ministry of Communication confirmed the move, citing heightened national security concerns and the need for tighter control over cross-border communications.

This postal ban is part of a broader set of retaliatory measures, including a sweeping prohibition on all imports and goods in transit from Pakistan. The Ministry of Commerce formalized this decision through an amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, stating that the restriction will remain until further notice. Additionally, Indian ports have been closed to Pakistani-flagged commercial vessels, escalating the freeze in trade and maritime relations.

These steps reflect India’s intensifying response to Pakistan’s continued support for terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of taking no tangible action against these groups. With diplomatic engagement stalled and trust severely eroded, India has signaled a firm stance of zero tolerance, making it clear that normal ties will not resume until Pakistan acts decisively against cross-border terrorism.