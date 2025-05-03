PM Modi offers $200M defence credit to Angola after talks with President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a meeting with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco, announced a \$200 million defence credit line to help modernise Angola’s military. Their talks, held during Laurenco’s four-day visit to India, covered a broad range of issues aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, especially in digital public infrastructure, defence cooperation, and economic sectors.

Modi said India will assist Angola with the repair and overhaul of defence platforms, while also expanding collaboration in areas like space technology, digital systems, capacity building, and healthcare. He highlighted plans to boost cooperation in diamond processing, fertiliser production, and critical minerals, signalling deeper economic engagement between the two countries.

Reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism, Modi stressed the need for firm and decisive action against terrorists and their supporters, a message delivered shortly after the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He also underscored the growing importance of the India-Africa partnership, calling both nations key pillars of the Global South committed to shared progress.