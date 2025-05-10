Air India extends suspension of flights to and from this city till May 25: Details

Mumbai: Flag air carrier of India, Air India announced extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel till May 25. Following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport on May 4, the airline had suspended its services till May 6 and later the same was extended till May 8.

Air India is the only Indian carrier to operate direct services to Tel Aviv. The airline operates five weekly flights to the Israeli city from Delhi.

‘Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 25th May 2025. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 25th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations,’ the carrier said in a post on X on Friday.

On May 4, Air India had to divert its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Abu Dhabi due to the missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport.