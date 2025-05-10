Operation Sindoor boosts spirit of National Technology Day

India’s National Technology Day, observed every year on May 11, takes on added significance this year amid rising tensions along the country’s northern borders. The ongoing conflict has put a spotlight on the effectiveness of indigenous defence technologies such as DRDO’s Akash missile system and HAL’s Tejas fighter jets, demonstrating their strategic importance in safeguarding national interests. Originally instituted by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, the day has always underscored Indian innovation and self-reliance in science and technology.

Over time, National Technology Day has grown to commemorate a range of indigenous advancements, including the 1999 maiden flight of the Hansa-3 trainer aircraft and the development of the Trishul missile system. This year’s theme, “Empowering a sustainable tomorrow through innovation,” aligns with the government’s broader push for scientific growth. The Ministry of Science & Technology is set to hold various events and present awards to recognize innovative contributions that drive sustainability and national progress.

In light of recent conflict, the relevance of homegrown technology has become even more critical, especially as foreign defence equipment is tested under combat conditions. National Technology Day also serves to encourage India’s startup ecosystem to invest in high-tech solutions rather than basic services, as emphasized by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. With growing emphasis on AI, clean mobility, and deep tech, experts believe India is poised to become a leader in global technological innovation, provided it strengthens its research and development efforts.