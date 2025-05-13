Pollachi 2019 Sex Abuse Case: All 9 Accused Convicted by Court

In a significant legal milestone, a Mahila Special Court in Coimbatore has found all nine accused guilty in the high-profile 2019 Pollachi sexual abuse case. The convicted individuals—Thirunavukarasu, Sabareesan, Vasantha Kumar, Satish, Manivannan, Haranpaul, Babu, Arulanantham, and Arun Kumar—were part of a gang that lured, assaulted, and blackmailed women under the pretense of friendship. The verdict, delivered by Judge Nandhini Devi, came after extensive trial proceedings, with the sentencing expected to follow soon.

The case initially surfaced after a woman filed a theft complaint, uncovering a wider sexual exploitation ring. Public outrage surged as videos of the abuse spread online, prompting massive protests and political backlash in Tamil Nadu. Due to the public pressure, the investigation, which began with the CB-CID, was handed over to the CBI. The trial involved testimony from eight survivors and over 50 witnesses, along with the submission of 200 documents and 400 digital files. The CBI’s role was pivotal, especially in retrieving deleted data and verifying the authenticity of video evidence.

Public Prosecutor Surendra Mohan underscored the severity of the crimes, calling for the harshest penalties and seeking compensation for the survivors. The prosecution also referred to a Supreme Court precedent against leniency in sexual abuse cases. Despite the defense citing the accused’s age, health, and family background in a plea for leniency, the court’s verdict represents a major step toward justice and serves as a strong deterrent message against sexual crimes.