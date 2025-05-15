Assam CM Inaugurates Operation Sindoor Exhibition Honouring Armed Forces

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to Operation Sindoor at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, aimed at honouring the Indian armed forces. The exhibition showcases how the military, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, retaliated after the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan. CM Sarma highlighted the courage of the armed forces and their use of advanced missile and defence systems during the operation.

Sarma also encouraged the public to visit the exhibition and participate in the Tiranga Yatra, a nationwide tribute to the armed forces. BJP Assam President Dilip Sakia accompanied the Chief Minister at the event, guiding him through displays featuring images of the military in action. Sakia had earlier taken part in the Tiranga Yatra in Guwahati, organised to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The Tiranga Yatra began on May 14 in Delhi and will conclude on May 23 at the National War Memorial. It features a symbolic march carrying a 108-foot national flag and spans several states, including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. The event has drawn participation from citizens, NGOs, religious groups, and senior BJP leaders like Tarun Chugh and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, aiming to unite people in saluting the armed forces for their courage and sacrifice.