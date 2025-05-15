Study links long work hours to changes in brain structure

As discussions about extending work hours gain momentum, with some industry leaders advocating for 70- to 90-hour work weeks, scientists are investigating the potential health consequences of such schedules. The debate intensified when L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan suggested a 90-hour work week and giving up Sundays, following a similar earlier call from Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. In response to growing concerns, researchers from South Korea’s Chung-Ang and Yonsei Universities have undertaken a study to explore how extended work hours might impact brain structure and emotional well-being.

The study involved 110 healthcare professionals who were divided into overworked and non-overworked groups. By analyzing MRI scans, researchers found that individuals working longer hours exhibited structural brain changes, particularly in areas associated with cognitive and emotional processing. Published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the findings revealed increased brain volume in regions such as the middle frontal gyrus, insula, and superior temporal gyrus among overworked participants, suggesting overwork could have tangible neurobiological consequences.

While long hours have already been associated with negative health effects like fatigue and burnout, this study provides physical evidence of brain alterations, highlighting overwork as a serious occupational health issue. The researchers emphasized the need for further studies to explore the long-term effects of overwork on mental and emotional functions and called for more balanced workplace policies to prevent excessive work-related stress and cognitive strain.