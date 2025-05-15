Manipur: 10 Militants Killed in Chandel Gunbattle, Ops Continue

At least ten militants were killed during an exchange of fire with the Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Indian Army’s Eastern Command. The gunfight took place near the Indo-Myanmar border, and the counter-insurgency operation is still ongoing.

The Army revealed that the Assam Rifles unit, under Spear Corps, had acted on specific intelligence about the movement of armed militants near New Samtal village in Khengjoy Tehsil. As the forces launched their operation on May 14, 2025, they came under attack from the suspected insurgents.

In response, the troops swiftly repositioned and retaliated with controlled force. During the ensuing clash, ten militants were neutralized, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The Eastern Command confirmed that the operation remains active, indicating a continued effort to secure the border area.