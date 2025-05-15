Global Labour Shortage May Hit 50 Million by 2030, Boosting Indian Workforce

India is poised to gain significantly from a looming global labour shortage, with high-income countries expected to face a deficit of 45 to 50 million workers by 2030, as per Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Over half of these vacancies will be in blue-collar jobs. BCG Managing Director Rajiv Gupta noted that 90 percent of this demand will come from 20 countries, with the United States needing up to 12 million workers and the United Kingdom around 6 million.

Other nations likely to require millions of workers include Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Germany, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands. Gupta emphasized that ageing populations in developed economies will push countries like Japan, Germany, and others in Western Europe to open up to foreign labour. He proposed forming institutional support systems through Indian embassies and the Indian Foreign Service to promote Indian talent globally through roadshows and direct engagement.

He cited the 2024 migration pact between Germany and Kerala, which facilitated jobs for over 500 nurses, as a successful model. However, Gupta also highlighted the financial obstacles many Indians face in acquiring internationally recognised skills. He urged the government to step in with low-interest loans or scholarships to help Indian workers obtain the certifications needed to take advantage of these global employment opportunities.