Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined sharply in Kerala on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Gold price fell below Rs 69,000 mark after one month. Gold is trading at Rs 68,880, down by Rs 1560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 8610, down by Rs 195.

Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 91,870/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 84,214/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at Rs 94,560/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts have fallen significantly by Rs 7,900 from their high of Rs 99,358/10 gram. In Thursday’s session, the same touched an intraday low of Rs 91,461/10 grams, falling by Rs 804 or 0.97%. Meanwhile, silver July futures also mirrored a similar sentiment as they were trading 1.06% lower, or down by Rs 1,011 at Rs 94,455/kg. On Wednesday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 92,265 per 10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,183.20 an ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $3,185.60. Price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $32.16 an ounce, platinum rose 0.8% to $984.05 and palladium gained 0.3% to $953.75.