BCCI announces India’s squad for England series

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the Indian women’s cricket team’s upcoming tour of England. The tour is scheduled from June 28 to July 22. The tour will feature five T20 Internationals followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue in both formats, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The 15-member T20I squad includes key players such as Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma, with wicketkeeping duties shared between Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia.

The tour kicks off with the first T20I at Trent Bridge on June 28, followed by matches at Bristol, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, and Edgbaston. The ODI leg will be played at Southampton, Lord’s, and Chester-le-Street.

India’s Women T20I squad against England:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India’s Women ODI squad against England:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.