BSF, Punjab Police recovers Pakistani drone

Tarn Taran: A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, seized one alleged Pakistani rogue drone on the Tarn Taran border. The Intelligence Wing of the force along with Punjab Police seized 1 ‘DJI Mavic 3 classic drone’ .

According to the BSF, the drone is presumed to have fallen due to electronic countermeasures at the border. Earlier on May 14 (Wednesday), BSF had recovered a pistol, a drone, and a packet of suspected heroin in three separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Earlier, a drone was found in a field at Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district along the India-Pakistan border on Thursday. The drone will be sent for forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and purpose.