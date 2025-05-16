India’s exports surge 9% in April

New Delhi: India’s exports rose by 9.03 per cent to $38.49 billion in April. This is the highest in six months. Total imports to India increased by 19.12 per cent year-on-year to $64.91 billion in April. The trade deficit stood at $26.42 billion in the month. Trade deficit is the difference between exports and imports.

India’s total exports of goods and services registered a robust 12.7 per cent growth, reaching at $73.80 billion mark in April 2025, as compared with the corresponding figure of $65.48 billion during the same month last year.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the country’s merchandise exports rose 9.03 per cent to $38.49 billion during the month, with high-value electronics and engineering goods registering the highest growth. Electronic goods exports increased by a whopping 39.51 per cent to nearly $3.7 billion in April from $2.65 billion in the same month last year.

Engineering goods exports shot up by 11.28 per cent to $9.51 billion during the month from $8.55 billion in April last year, while gems and jewellery exports increased around 10.7 per cent to $2.5 billion from $2.26 billion. Meanwhile, goods imports increased 19 per cent to $64.91 billion in April.

As per the data, India’s merchandise trade deficit expanded to $26.42 billion last month from $21.54 billion in March. India’s total imports of merchandise and services for April are estimated at $82.45 billion, registering a growth of 15.72 per cent over the same month last year.