Moderate intensity earthquake hits China

Beijing: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck China in the early hours of Friday. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 25.05°N and longitude of 99.72°E.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far. More details are awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh: Operation Sindoor Just a Trailer, Pakistan on Probation

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth’s surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.