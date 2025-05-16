Southern Railway extends two weekly special trains: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has extended the service period of two weekly special trains. Train number 06555 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly Special Express, earlier notified to run up to May 30, will make 17 additional trips from June 6 to September 26.

Train number 06556 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Weekly Special Express, earlier notified to run up to June 1, will make 17 additional trips from June 8 to September 28.

Train number 02863 Santragachi–Yeshwantpur Weekly Special, earlier notified to run up to April 24, will make six additional trips from May 22 to June 26.

Also Read: India’s exports surge 9% in April

Train number 02864 Yeshwantpur–Santragachi Weekly Special, earlier notified to run up to April 26, will make six additional trips from May 24 to June 28.

This apart, trains 02863/02864 will have an additional stoppage at Yelahanka Junction. Train number 02863 will arrive at Yelahanka at 11.18 pm and depart at 11.20 pm. Train number 02864 will arrive at Yelahanka at 4.50 am and depart at 4.52 am.