IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for several states from May 20

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. These states will be affected by heavy rains due to upper cyclonic circulation in the Arabaian sea from May 20.

The IMD said an upper cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the east-central Arabian Sea in the coming days which will bring widespread rain to several Indian states. The upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the Karnataka coast from May 21. The impact of upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to start on May 20 and continue till May 23, affecting Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said that under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation, a Low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22 and it is likely to move northwards and intensify further.

The IMD has issued yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in Karnataka till May 22, and said temperatures may range between 20–33 degrees Celsius. The weather office said Gujarat is also likely to continue pre-monsoon showers until May 23, with the monsoon expected to arrive early, possibly before June 15.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Kerala as the Southwest Monsoon may bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds till May 24.