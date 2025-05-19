Uttarakhand: 17 Held for Bluetooth Cheating in Dehradun Exam

In Dehradun, police arrested 17 candidates for allegedly using Bluetooth devices to cheat during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti/Lab Attendant exam conducted by CBSE. Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided two examination centres and found the candidates concealing electronic devices in their shoes and personal belongings. A total of 17 gadgets were seized during the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh confirmed that multiple FIRs were registered at the Kotwali Patel Nagar and Dalanwala police stations. Detailed interrogations are underway to uncover the broader network responsible for supplying these devices. The police, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), are continuing their investigation into the cheating syndicate.

The accused have been booked under the recently enacted Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carry strict penalties for exam-related offences. These laws, modelled after Uttarakhand’s anti-cheating rules, aim to curb unfair practices during competitive exams and uphold the integrity of the evaluation process.