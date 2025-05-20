4 killed, 17 injured in truck-bus collision

Vikarabad: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people lost their lives and 17 others were injured in a collision between a cement truck and a bus in Vikarabad district, Telangana. A cement-loaded truck and a bus collided with each other on the National Highway-163. The bus was carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad.

Meanwhile, six people, including a mother and son, were killed and three others were injured in separate incidents of road accidents in Latur district in Maharashtra on May 19. Three members of a family were killed when a motorcycle they were riding was struck from behind by a speeding two-wheeler near a bridge in Gharni village under Chakur tehsil. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Vitthal Shinde, his 65-year-old mother Yashoda Shinde, both residents of Gharni, and 38-year-old Lalsahab Pawar, Vitthal’s brother-in-law from Talegaon Ghat in Beed district’s Ambajogai tehsil.

Also Read: Sony launches new active noise cancelling headphones

Bodies were sent for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at various hospitals for treatment. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his condolences regarding the road accident near Rangapuram in the Vikarabad district. He instructed officials to ensure prompt assistance and improved medical care for the injured, while expressing his sympathies to the families of the victims.