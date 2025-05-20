Yogi Govt Plans Rs 4,560 Crore Revamp of Religious, Heritage Sites

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to upgrade roads leading to key religious and heritage sites, with a proposed investment of Rs 4,560 crore. This project aims to improve connectivity to locations of historical, mythological, and spiritual importance, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for pilgrims. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made the beautification and restoration of these sites a top priority, intending to boost Uttar Pradesh’s standing as a major global hub for religious tourism.

Under the plan for the financial year 2025–26, the Public Works Department (PWD) will implement 272 infrastructure projects. These will primarily focus on improving access to pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, and Mirzapur. The projects involve widening and reinforcing key roads, particularly those with heavy footfall, to provide better transport facilities and reduce travel time for devotees. The PWD and the Religious Works Department will work together to ensure the plan’s smooth execution.

The improvements include road widening, surface repairs, addition of sidewalks, stronger carriageways, proper lane marking, and enhanced road safety measures. A senior PWD official stated that roads seeing traffic from around 5 lakh pilgrims annually are being prioritized. The project also emphasizes minimizing land acquisition to avoid delays, with added focus on beautification and better traffic management to ensure a more organized and pleasant travel experience for visitors.