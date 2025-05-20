Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined marginally in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 69,680, down by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8710, down by Rs 45.

Meanwhile, gold price yesterday surged after two days and crossed Rs 70,000 mark after four days. Before that, gold price remained unchanged in Kerala for two days. On Friday, gold price edged higher by Rs 880 per 8 gram and on Thursday declined by Rs 1560 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 93,390/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 85,608/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at Rs 95,370/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened lower on Tuesday at Rs 92965/10 gram, which was down by Rs 332 or 0.36%, while silver July futures were lower at Rs 95,172/kg. This was a fall of Rs 281 or 0.29%. Today’s fall in gold prices marks a decline of Rs 6,513 in the metal from its peak of Rs 99,358/10 grams.

In international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.4% at $3,217.50 an ounce. U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.4% to $3,219.90. Price of spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $32.32 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $1,000.40 and palladium lost 0.2% to $972.57.

