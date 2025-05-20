Haryana: Kaithal Student Held for Leaking Info to Pakistani Spies

A 25-year-old man from Kaithal, Haryana, Devendra Singh, has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agents. The local police revealed that Singh, currently pursuing his first-year MA in Patiala, had been in contact with four Pakistani operatives—three men and one woman. He had reportedly traveled to Pakistan in November last year and continued to stay in touch with them afterward. Authorities stated that he admitted to filming a video near the Patiala cantonment area and sending it to the operatives.

During his three-day police remand, law enforcement searched his residence and seized two electronic devices. A cyber forensic team recovered around 300 GB of data from these devices, which is currently being analyzed. Additionally, a forensic audit of Singh’s bank accounts is underway to identify any financial irregularities linked to the alleged espionage activities. The investigation remains active as officials work to uncover the full extent of his involvement.

In a related development, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, Haryana, was also arrested for reportedly sharing sensitive information and maintaining regular contact with a Pakistani citizen. Odisha police are now probing her connection to another YouTuber based in the state, after she visited Puri, Chilika, and Konark, and posted videos online. Authorities from both Haryana and Odisha are coordinating on the investigation. These arrests are part of a larger crackdown on alleged Pakistani spy networks in northern India, which, according to Haryana’s DGP, is the result of heightened surveillance across the region.