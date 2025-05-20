Huawei launches Nova series smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei launched its Nova series smartphones. The series include Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro and Nova 14. Price of Huawei Nova 14 Ultra is set at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB and 1TB storage models are priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000), respectively. It is offered in Floating Light Gold, Floating Light White, Flowing Light Purple, and Radiant Gold Black colourways.

The Huawei Nova 14 Pro costs CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 256GB model and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 512GB model. It is available in Ice Crystal Blue, Ice Crystal Pink, Frost White, and Feather Sand Black shades.

Huawei Nova 14 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 256GB model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000)for the 512GB storage model. It is available in Ice blue, Frost white, and Feather Sand Black shades.

The 512GB variants of Huawei Nova 14 and Huawei Nova 14 Pro with Kunlun Glass coating are priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

Huawei Nova 14 Ultra Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 14 Ultra runs on HarmonyOS 5.0 and features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,272×2,860 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has Kunlun glass protection. As usual, Huawei hasn’t officially disclosed the processor of the new Nova series phones, but it is likely equipped with a Kirin 9-series chipset.

The Huawei Nova 14 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with variable f/1.4 – f/4.0 aperture and OIS. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel RYYB periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and a 13-megapixel RYYB ultrawide angle camera. The camera setup includes a 1.5-megapixel multispectral colour sensor.

In the front, the Nova 14 Ultra boasts a dual-camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5x zoom. Both the rear and front camera setups offer AI-enhanced features.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 14 Ultra include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, BeiDou, Galileo, Navic, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, flicker sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor, Infrared sensor, and proximity light sensor. There is also a side-mounted display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone has an IP68+IP69 rated build and satellite connectivity. Huawei has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Nova 14 Ultra that supports 100W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 14 Pro, Huawei Nova 14 Specifications

Huawei Nova 14 Pro and Huawei Nova 14 have the same SIM and OS as the Ultra model. The Huawei Nova 14 Pro gets a 6.78-inch screen while the vanilla model has a 6.7-inch screen. They have a full-HD+ (1,224×2,700 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The screens have Aluminosilicate glass protection.

The Huawei Nova 14 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with f1.4 to f4.0 variable aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel RYYB telephoto portrait sensor with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens. The camera unit includes a 1.5-megapixel multispectral colour sensor as well. The Pro variant has the same 50-megapixel and 8-megapixel front camera unit as the Huawei Nova 14 Ultra.

Huawei Nova 14’s triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor, a 12-megapixel RYYB telephoto portrait sensor with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens. It has a single 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Sensors and connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 14 Pro and Huawei Nova 14 are nearly identical to the Huawei Nova 14 Ultra model. Both Huawei Nova 14 Pro and Huawei Nova 14 have an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance. They carry a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.