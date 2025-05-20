Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Granted Bail in Gold Smuggling Case with Strict Conditions

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, arrested in a high-profile gold smuggling case, has been granted conditional bail by a special Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru. Along with co-accused Tarun Kondaraju, she was released on a bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties each. The court has laid down strict conditions, including a ban on leaving the country and a directive not to repeat any similar offense. Ranya, daughter of senior IPS officer Ramchandra Rao, was caught with 14.8 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3.

Authorities have revealed that Ranya had traveled alone to Dubai 34 times between 2023 and 2025, raising suspicions of her involvement in a larger smuggling ring. A raid on her residence led to the discovery of gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash totaling Rs 2.67 crore. She faces charges under Sections 135 and 104 of the Customs Act, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is also investigating financial violations under Section 108. The case has further drawn attention as her father, a senior police official, has also been questioned.

Despite being granted bail, Ranya remains in custody due to a preventive detention order issued under the COFEPOSA Act, which is currently being contested in the High Court by her mother. This law allows detention in cases deemed threats to national security, even without a formal charge. The DRI’s failure to file a chargesheet within the required 60-day period led to the court’s bail decision. The next hearing in the COFEPOSA matter is scheduled for June 3.