Mahindra launches Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition have been launched in the Indian market. This is a dealer-level accessories pack and is worth up to Rs 40,000.

The Bolero Bold Edition comes with a few aesthetic changes, including a dark chrome finish above the headlights, on the front grille, door handles, and the ‘ventilators’ placed on the rear fenders of the SUV. The SUV also gets blacked-out fog lights and front bumper with a similar tone. There are Bold Edition badges on the SUV.

On the inside, the SUV gets new black upholstery with beige highlights. Along with it, there are new door sill plates and mats. Meanwhile, the rest of the details, including the feature list and powertrain, remain the same. It continues to have the trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine paired to a 5-speed MT.

The Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition is available in three variants. The most affordable of the range is B4, which comes priced at Rs 10.02 lakh (ex-showroom), followed by B6 with a price tag of Rs 10.21 lakh (ex-showroom), and the most expensive of the range is B6 OPT, which comes at Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Similar to the Bolero Bold Edition, the Bolero Neo also features dark chrome elements along with the new Bold Edition badge. This element has been used above the headlights, the door handles, the grille, the roof rails, the fog light surround, the wheel arch, and the door cladding. Furthermore, the cabin also comes with similar black upholstery along with neck cushions, new mats. The feature list gains a rear camera.

The Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition comes in N10 and N10(O) variants priced at Rs 11.90 lakh and Rs 12.58 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Under the hood, the SUV gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine working in conjunction with a manual transmission.