Mukesh and Nita Ambani Named in TIME’s First TIME100 Philanthropy List

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been featured on TIME magazine’s first-ever TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 list, which recognizes global changemakers making significant contributions to social progress through philanthropy. The Ambanis were honoured for their extensive charitable work carried out via Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation.

In 2024 alone, the couple donated ?407 crore (around USD 48 million), ranking them among India’s top philanthropists. Their initiatives cover a broad range of causes such as rural development, education, health care, scholarships, and sustainable farming. Their programs have supported millions across India through projects that include water conservation, infrastructure development for schools, and hospital construction.

Nita Ambani, a prominent figure in Indian sports development and co-owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team with her son Akash Ambani, has led various initiatives to promote athletics. She has placed a strong focus on empowering women athletes by offering them access to high-quality training and sports science facilities, often highlighting the challenges women face in the field of professional sports.

With a combined net worth estimated at \$110 billion, the Ambanis have leveraged their wealth to create tangible change in both rural and urban areas. Their work ranges from supporting farmers to building healthcare facilities. Their inclusion in TIME’s philanthropy list not only acknowledges their global influence but also highlights how private sector efforts can play a key role in addressing public challenges.