Mutual fund assets hit record Rs 65.74 lakh in FY25

Mumbai: The mutual fund (MF) industry ended fiscal 2025 on a high note, with assets under management (AUM) hitting a record Rs 65.74 lakh crore in March 2025. This marked a 23.11 per cent rise compared to Rs 53.40 lakh crore in March 2024. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (AMFI) annual report showed this.

During the fiscal year, domestic mutual funds saw total inflows of Rs 8.15 lakh crore. Most of this came into equity-oriented schemes, which attracted Rs 4.17 lakh crore. Debt schemes reported inflows of Rs 1.38 lakh crore after facing outflows for the past three years.

Also Read: Huawei launches Nova series smartphones: Price, Specifications

The total number of mutual fund folios jumped by 32 per cent to a record 23.45 crore in FY25, up from 17.78 crore in FY24. Equity-oriented schemes accounted for the majority of these, with their folios rising by over 33 per cent to 16.38 crore.

Hybrid schemes also saw healthy growth, while index funds and ETFs grew the fastest, with a 48 per cent rise in folios. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) played a big role in this growth story. SIP contributions rose sharply by 45.24 per cent to Rs 2.89 lakh crore in FY25. The share of SIP assets surged to Rs 13.35 lakh crore — nearly 20 per cent of the total mutual fund industry’s AUM.