Operation Sindoor: India Thwarts Pakistan’s 1,000-Drone Attack in Joint Military Effort

During the ongoing Operation Sindoor, Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, Director General of the Army Air Defence, revealed that Pakistan launched nearly 800 to 1,000 drones over four days across the western border. These drones, many of which carried payloads intended to harm civilian populations, were neutralised through a joint effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. He confirmed that no civilian casualties occurred, highlighting the success of India’s integrated air defence response. Lt Gen D’Cunha said the Army, Navy, and Air Force coordinated effectively to intercept all combat drones and missiles targeting population centres.

The Army officer outlined how air defence roles are divided: the Air Force takes the lead in general airspace protection, especially around major cities and refineries, while the Army defends the Tactical Battle Area. India’s multi-layered air defence includes short-range guns, shoulder-fired missiles like V-SHORAD, mid-range systems like Akash, and long-range interceptors such as MR-SAM and the S-400. Depending on the threat altitude, each weapon system is assigned appropriately. The automated Akash Teer system plays a critical role in assigning targets to weapons in real time by translating the Air Force’s IACCS data to battlefield units.

Lt Gen D’Cunha emphasized how drones tried to evade detection by flying low and overwhelming radars, but India’s air defence systems, including jammers and electronic warfare tools, responded effectively. These tools used jamming, cyber spoofing, and cyber takeover methods to neutralise aerial threats. He also praised the indigenous Akash Teer system, which provides a shared, real-time view of airspace to all stakeholders, integrating radars, sensors, and communication networks to automate detection and engagement. The vehicle-based Akash Teer system is part of the broader C4ISR structure and enhances the mobility and coordination of Indian air defence forces in dynamic battlefield conditions.