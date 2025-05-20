Veteran nuclear scientist MR Srinivasan dies at 95

Veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman MR Srinivasan passed away at the age of 95. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Srinivasan played a pivotal role in India’s nuclear power development. His career began alongside Dr. Homi Bhabha on India’s first nuclear reactor, Apsara, which went critical in 1956. He later held several key positions including Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Member of the Planning Commission.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep condolences, describing Srinivasan’s death as a major loss to the Indian scientific community. Kharge praised his leadership in the development of 18 nuclear power units and his dedication to strengthening India’s nuclear energy sector. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute, noting that India’s nuclear facilities at Kalpakkam, Rawatbhata, Kaiga, Kakrapar, and Narora stand as enduring symbols of Srinivasan’s contributions.

Joining the Department of Atomic Energy in 1955, Srinivasan’s career spanned decades of service to India’s nuclear advancement. He became Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division in 1974, led the Nuclear Power Board in 1984, and served as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission from 1987. He was respected for both his scientific brilliance and deep appreciation of science’s broader role in society and culture.