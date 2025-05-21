Delhi HC issues notice to Tharoor over Chandrasekhar’s defamation suit

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in response to a defamation case filed by BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The case stems from remarks allegedly made by Tharoor during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which he accused Chandrasekhar of bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Chandrasekhar claimed these statements were defamatory and aimed at tarnishing his image and influencing the election outcome.

Earlier, a trial court had dismissed the defamation complaint on February 4, 2025, citing insufficient grounds to proceed. Chandrasekhar appealed the dismissal in the Delhi High Court, which has now sought a response from Tharoor. The complaint referred to televised interviews in which Tharoor allegedly stated that individuals had approached him with claims about Chandrasekhar’s involvement in voter bribery. Chandrasekhar contended that these public remarks caused reputational damage and contributed to his electoral defeat.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate had previously noted that the evidence presented did support the basic ingredients of defamation under Sections 500 and 171G of the Indian Penal Code, thereby taking cognisance of the complaint. Chandrasekhar also alleged that Tharoor’s interviews were circulated widely across news outlets and social media, which amplified the damage to his reputation. The High Court is now considering whether the allegations warrant further legal proceedings.