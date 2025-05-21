Air carrier offers flight tickets from UAE at Dh5: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has offered flight tickets on sale across both its domestic and international network, with one-way base fares as low as Php88 (around Dh5). The sale period runs from May 21 to May 25 for some destinations, and from May 16 to May 31 for others.

The travel period also varies according to the route. A Manila to Dubai flight, with fares as low as Php88, has a travel period of June 16 to December 15. Cebu Pacific operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, UAE based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air will also have a summer sale for 2 million seats, from April 1 to September 30. The fares for the carrier start from as low as Dh259. The discounted fares can be accessed through both the website and the mobile app.

The airline is a low-cost carrier group headquartered in Budapest. The company includes subsidiaries Wizz Air Hungary, Wizz Air Malta, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Wizz Air UK. The carrier recently added new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Varna, Bulgaria, and Bucharest B?neasa Airport in Romania.