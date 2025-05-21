Eid Al Adha 2025: Gulf country announces holidays

Doha: Qatar has announced Eid Al Adha holidays. The country announced a five-day holiday for Eid Al Adha this year.

Public holidays for the festival will begin on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, which is also known as Arafah Day — the holiest day in Islam. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. According to astronomical calculations, Arafah Day is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5. Authorities have said that the last day of the public holiday will be on the thirteenth day of Dhul Hijjah.

Also Read: Air carrier offers flight tickets from UAE at Dh5: Details

In the UAE, Arafah Day will be a holiday in UAE. This will be followed by a three-day break for the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10-12). The Eid Al Adha break will then run from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, in the UAE. However, official dates are subject to sighting of the Moon.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command, a moment honored by millions of Muslims through prayer, charity, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock.