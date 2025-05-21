Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The benchmark Indian equity indices settled in the positive territory on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The BSE Sensex settle at 81,596.63, higher by 410.19 points or 0.51 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 too ended higher by 129.55 points or 0.52 per cent at 24,813.45.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,192 against 1,747 stocks that declined, and 133 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,072. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 70, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24. A total of 235 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 197 in the lower circuit.

24 out of 30 constituent stocks of Sensex ended higher. Top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finance. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation, ITC, and Ultratech Cements.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.78 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively.

In the sectoral front, barring consumer durables, all the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in green, with gains led by Nifty Realty and Pharma indices, which ended higher by 1.72 per cent and 1.25 per cent respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the fear index (India VIX), which gauges the volatility in the markets, settled higher by 0.93 per cent at 17.55 points.