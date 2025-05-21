Indian man admits to U.S. immigration fraud using staged robberies

An Indian national living in the United States, Rambhai Patel, has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a visa fraud scheme involving staged armed robberies. According to U.S. federal prosecutors, Patel, 37, conspired to fake violent crimes at convenience stores and restaurants across multiple states, including at least five incidents in Massachusetts beginning in March 2023. These fabricated crimes were designed to help individuals fraudulently apply for U Visas, which are reserved for victims of serious crimes who assist law enforcement.

Surveillance footage from the staged incidents depicted robbers brandishing weapons, stealing money, and fleeing the scene, while the so-called victims—who reportedly paid Patel up to \$20,000—would delay reporting the incidents to police. Patel also paid store owners for allowing the staged crimes on their premises. At least two people went on to submit visa applications based on these fake robberies. Patel entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun in Boston, with sentencing scheduled for August 20. His co-conspirator, identified as Singh, is expected to plead guilty on May 22.

The conspiracy to commit visa fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to \$250,000. Patel, who currently resides in New York, is also expected to face deportation after serving his sentence. The case was jointly investigated by the FBI, U.S. immigration authorities, and law enforcement agencies across Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Tennessee.