Operation Sindoor: Agencies probe Pakistan terror links, scan cross-border chats after May 7

Following Operation Sindoor — India’s targeted airstrikes on nine key terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK — Indian intelligence agencies have intensified digital surveillance to trace any communication between individuals in Jammu & Kashmir and other border states with operatives across the LoC. These efforts, focused on chats and messages exchanged since May 7 (the day of the strikes), aim to identify possible collaborators or sympathizers of Pakistani terror outfits and the ISI.

Security officials revealed that a wide range of digital platforms are being scrutinized, including encrypted chats, emails, and social media exchanges. The objective is to detect whether anyone within India leaked sensitive information, such as troop movement data, or had contact with handlers or relatives involved in cross-border terrorism. The investigation particularly targets suspected overground workers (OGWs), whose actions and conversations may have revealed ongoing links to Pakistani-based terror masterminds.

Authorities have signaled that consequences for those found complicit could be severe. In addition to being detained and prosecuted for national security threats, their families may also face restrictions — including denial of government job eligibility or passport clearances. This crackdown aims not only to disrupt current terror support networks but also to deter future acts of betrayal or collusion with Pakistan-based jihadi groups.