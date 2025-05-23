Astrological predictions for May 23

New Delhi: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Friday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 10:30 pm tonight. Preeti Yoga will remain till 6:36 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4:03 pm today. Apart from this, the Apara Ekadashi fast will be observed today.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of getting money. Making a partnership will be beneficial for you today.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers, there will be sudden monetary gains. The financial side will be strong. Health will remain fit today.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today. Today you will meet some experienced people.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Also Read: Recipe for millet rotis with fresh moringa leaves

Cancer

Today is going to bring happiness. Keep your emotions under control, it will be beneficial. Today, you will find new ways of progress.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Leo

Today will be a good day. Today, your planned work will be completed. Before investing in any work, do a thorough investigation.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today, luck will support you completely. Starting a new work will be beneficial for you. There will be new possibilities for monetary gains. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Seeing your performance in the office today, the boss will consider your promotion.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day. If people of this zodiac sign work wisely today, they will benefit. The day is good for people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting a promotion opportunity.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your hard work will prove to be fruitful. Your attractive and magnetic personality will attract people’s attention.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today will bring new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for business growth.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today, your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. Students will focus on their studies.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, your health will be better than before. Today, you will help someone in need, which will make you feel better. This will give you happiness.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2