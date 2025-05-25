Assam Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Assam Police have initiated a large-scale operation to identify and detain illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, with over 150 individuals reportedly picked up from Guwahati and nearby areas. The drive began on Saturday night, and those detained were brought to a police reserve for verification of their documents. While official figures on the number of detainees have not been released, many anxious family members gathered at the police facility seeking information.

According to police sources, the documents of the detained individuals are being closely scrutinized, though authorities have not confirmed whether any arrests or releases have occurred. This state-wide campaign follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, instructing states and Union Territories to identify, verify, and deport illegal immigrants within a 30-day timeframe. The sudden and extensive nature of the operation has created significant concern among local residents.

Commenting on regional security, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a pointed statement about Bangladesh’s own geographic vulnerabilities, referencing two narrow corridors—the North Bangladesh Corridor and the Chittagong Corridor—as being even more fragile than India’s Siliguri Corridor, commonly referred to as the Chicken’s Neck. Sarma’s remarks, posted on X, were framed as a reminder of geographic realities amid rising concerns about cross-border threats.