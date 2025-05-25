Cloudburst in Himachal’s Rampur sparks flash floods, sweeps away vehicles

A sudden cloudburst in Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, leading to the washing away of 5 to 6 vehicles and damage to around 24-25 others. Local MLA Lokender Kumar reported that heavy rainfall and hailstorm caused water to gush into homes and streets, urging the PWD and revenue department to assess damages and provide immediate relief. He called for urgent rescue operations and removal of trapped vehicles to ease the difficulties faced by the affected residents.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as rainwater surged through drains and streets with force, sweeping away vehicles and prompting people to flee their homes. Salim Ahmed, a local, recounted the panic and rapid response from police, who alerted residents to evacuate to safer locations. Another witness, Narayan, saw the cloudburst happen in front of his shop and said his car was buried in debris. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days, with Rampur recording 28 mm of rain. Other parts of the state, such as Paonta Sahib and Kandaghat, saw over 100 mm of rainfall. According to the IMD, the wet spell has led to a drop in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many areas. Relief is expected on May 26, but a fresh spell of rain and hailstorms is forecasted from May 27 to 29, prompting warnings to residents and farmers in several districts to take precautions.