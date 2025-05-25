Kerala declares rain holiday for schools, colleges in several districts

Due to continuous heavy rainfall and red alerts across various parts of Kerala, the state government has declared holidays for educational institutions in several districts on Monday, May 26, 2025. The closure affects schools, professional colleges, anganwadis, tuition centers, and madrasas in Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. District Collectors made the announcements as a precaution to ensure public safety, especially for students and parents commuting in hazardous conditions.

In Idukki, all educational institutions except residential schools will remain closed, and anganwadi staff have been instructed to take steps to support working parents. Exams and scheduled interviews will continue as planned. Similar measures have been announced in Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta, where red alerts and unrelenting rain led to the suspension of academic activities for the day. District authorities have clarified that holiday classes should not be conducted, and the academic loss will be addressed later.

In Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur, and Thrissur, district officials also declared a one-day closure due to severe weather. While most educational activities are suspended, previously scheduled exams will proceed. Thrissur’s closure includes all school boards such as CBSE, ICSE, and Kendriya Vidyalayas. These steps are part of a larger coordinated response to the monsoon-related weather challenges, and residents are urged to stay alert and adhere to safety guidelines issued by the authorities.