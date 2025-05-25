Drifting MSC ELSA 3 containers may reach Alappuzha, Kollam coasts at 3 kmph

After the Liberian container ship MSC ELSA 3 sank off the Ernakulam-Alappuzha coast in Kerala, more than 100 containers reportedly fell into the sea, prompting fears of an oil spill. Many of these containers are drifting toward the shore at a speed of 3 km/h. In response, authorities have issued warnings to fishermen to avoid a 20-nautical-mile radius around the site as cleanup and safety efforts continue.

The vessel, which was en route from Vizhinjam to Cochin Port, developed a dangerous tilt of 26 degrees before sinking around 38 nautical miles southwest of the Kochi coast. The last known location of the ship was 14.6 nautical miles from Thottapally Spillway in Alappuzha district. Officials believe the drifting containers could reach the shores of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, raising environmental concerns.

To mitigate risks, the Kerala government has deployed two Rapid Response Teams in coordination with the Pollution Control Board, while the Indian Coast Guard has launched an extensive pollution control operation. A Dornier aircraft is being used to spray chemical dispersants, and ships like ICGS Saksham and ICGS Samarth are working to contain any potential oil leak. All 24 crew members were successfully rescued before the ship sank in the early hours of May 25.