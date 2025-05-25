India reduces Russian arms imports but relies on spare parts: US intel

India has reduced its direct imports of Russian military equipment but continues to rely on Russian spare parts to support its large inventory of Russian-origin tanks and aircraft, according to a recent US intelligence report. These platforms remain essential to India’s defense strategy against regional threats from China and Pakistan. While new weapons purchases from Russia have slowed, India maintains its decades-old defense ties with Moscow, both for strategic balance and to offset growing Russia-China military cooperation.

To lessen its foreign dependence, India has ramped up its domestic defense capabilities through its “Made in India” initiative. This includes improving defense supply chains, modernizing the armed forces, and developing homegrown military technology. In 2024, India tested advanced missile systems such as the Agni-I Prime and Agni-V, and commissioned its second nuclear-powered submarine, further enhancing its nuclear deterrent and triad capability.

India is also working to expand its global defense partnerships to counter China’s regional influence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. The report highlights India’s increased participation in multilateral groups like the Quad and BRICS and its growing military cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean region. On the border front, India and China agreed to a limited troop pullback in Ladakh in October 2024, though tensions remain. Meanwhile, a recent spike in conflict with Pakistan followed a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to days of military exchanges before a ceasefire was reached on May 10.