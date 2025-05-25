Karnataka CM Announces 184 New Indira Canteens, Vows Hinkal Development

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that 184 new Indira Canteens will be opened across Karnataka. Speaking at the inauguration of nine canteens in Hinkal, Mysuru, he highlighted that the initiative was first launched during his earlier tenure to offer affordable meals to the underprivileged, daily wage workers, and people visiting hospitals. He also recalled the launch event in 2017 alongside Rahul Gandhi and criticized the decline of the canteens during the previous government’s rule.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of reopening the canteens in Hinkal and expressed satisfaction with the current expansion plan. He underscored the government’s aim to revive the original mission of providing low-cost, hygienic food to those in need. The decision to add 184 more locations reflects a renewed commitment to welfare-oriented governance.

The Chief Minister also declared his intention to develop Hinkal comprehensively, recognizing it as a key part of his political legacy. He promised phased development projects for the area, including the hiring of engineers and setting up a pre-university (PU) college. The event was attended by several prominent leaders and officials, including Ministers Dr HC Mahadevappa and Rahim Khan, MLAs, and district-level administrators.